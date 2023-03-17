'Custody' teaser: Naga Chaitanya gives goose bumps in action mode
Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s next release “Custody,” a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, directed by Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu, this cop action drama has Krithi Shetty as the leading lady.
Naga Chaitanya aced it with his stunning screen presence, while Krithi Shetty looked cool as his girlfriend. Arvind Swami brought intensity to the teaser with his villainy acts. Sarath Kumar and the other actors are also seen in the teaser. Though the director didn't reveal the plotline much, the teaser is intriguing and promising. SR Kathir's cinematography is superb, while the background score by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja takes the impact to the next level. The production values are stunning. Srinivasa Chitturi produced Custody under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath are playing crucial roles. Custody releases on May 12th, 2023 as Summer feast.