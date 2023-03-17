'Custody' teaser: Naga Chaitanya gives goose bumps in action mode

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya's next release "Custody," a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, directed by Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu, this cop action drama has Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. The glimpse and character posters released to date were successful in grabbing the eyeballs. As promised, the makers unveiled the teaser today. The 1 minute 28 seconds teaser shows Naga Chaitanya in a terrific avatar fighting against the baddies. The Akkineni actor plays Shiva, a cop who is firmly determined to combat the enemy though he knows his life is under immense threat due to those evil forces. The action-packed teaser is well cut, with goosebumps moments throughout it.





Naga Chaitanya aced it with his stunning screen presence, while Krithi Shetty looked cool as his girlfriend. Arvind Swami brought intensity to the teaser with his villainy acts. Sarath Kumar and the other actors are also seen in the teaser. Though the director didn't reveal the plotline much, the teaser is intriguing and promising. SR Kathir's cinematography is superb, while the background score by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja takes the impact to the next level. The production values are stunning. Srinivasa Chitturi produced Custody under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath are playing crucial roles. Custody releases on May 12th, 2023 as Summer feast.