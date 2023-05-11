  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Custody Ticket Prices: Affordable Rates for an Unforgettable Experience

Custody Ticket Prices: Affordable Rates for an Unforgettable Experience
x
Highlights

Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu's film "Custody" is scheduled to have its theatrical release on May 12th. Chaitanya has high expectations for the...

Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu's film "Custody" is scheduled to have its theatrical release on May 12th. Chaitanya has high expectations for the movie's success.

Regarding the pricing, "Custody" will be charging the maximum permitted rates in Telangana. At multiplexes across Telangana, ticket prices will be set at Rs 295, while single-screen theaters will charge Rs 150.

In Andhra Pradesh, the pricing for "Custody" will be Rs 177 at multiplexes, in compliance with the state government guidelines. At single-screen theaters in AP, the ticket prices will be Rs 145.

In both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, "Custody" has opted for the highest possible pricing models.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X