Custody Ticket Prices: Affordable Rates for an Unforgettable Experience

Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu's film "Custody" is scheduled to have its theatrical release on May 12th. Chaitanya has high expectations for the movie's success.

Regarding the pricing, "Custody" will be charging the maximum permitted rates in Telangana. At multiplexes across Telangana, ticket prices will be set at Rs 295, while single-screen theaters will charge Rs 150.

In Andhra Pradesh, the pricing for "Custody" will be Rs 177 at multiplexes, in compliance with the state government guidelines. At single-screen theaters in AP, the ticket prices will be Rs 145.

In both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, "Custody" has opted for the highest possible pricing models.