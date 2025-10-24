CV Kumar unveils experimental thriller ‘XY’; Rathika to play lead role

Filmmaker CV Kumar, known for his daring approach to cinema with films like Maayavan and Gangs Of Madras, is set to push boundaries once again with his upcoming experimental project XY. Produced under Sri Krish Pictures and Sri International, the film features Rathika in the lead role. The makers have kicked off promotions by unveiling a gripping motion poster that has already captured audience attention.

The motion poster presents a puzzle-like blend of intriguing visuals—a teacup, a camera, a human brain, DNA strands, a sinister silhouette, and imagery resembling unborn babies surrounding the heroine. The mysterious montage suggests an intense, layered narrative designed to keep viewers guessing about the story’s true nature. With such symbolic and striking elements, XY promises a fresh and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Taking a multilingual route, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, aiming to reach a wider South Indian audience. The technical crew brings strong talent on board, with Srikanth Krishnan composing the music and Hariharan Anandaraj handling cinematography to elevate the film’s atmospheric storytelling.

More details about this innovative thriller are expected to be revealed soon, but one thing is clear—the motion poster alone confirms that CV Kumar’s XY is shaping up to be a standout in experimental cinema.