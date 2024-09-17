‘D 52’ announced; Dhanush to do both acting and directing

Following the critically acclaimed success of his second directorial venture, Raayan, Kollywood storming sensation Dhanush now seems to be expanding his creative venture with an exciting new film, apparently titled D 52, for which he shall both produce and act in a double role.

While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of NEEK, which is the directorial venture of Dhanush starring Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Mathew Thomas, he has already grabbed much attention of film professionals as D 52. It will be the production debut of Aakash Baskaran's Dawan Pictures, and Dhanush's own banner, Wunderbar Films, is also financing the project.

Currently, there are rumors that shooting of D 52 has already commenced, but the details of the cast and crew remain unrevealed. With Dhanush essaying double roles in the movie, it is expected that the release of the film will be equally awaited.

Being one of the most versatile stars associated with Kollywood, Dhanush promises an exciting addition to what is already becoming a thriving body of work with his offering of a double role as actor and director in D 52. The latest about the ongoing production will soon be out; thus, tune in to know more about the movie D 52 and its interesting plot.