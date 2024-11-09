D23 Brazil 2024: Disney Studios' Stars, Storytellers, and Sneak Peeks Wow Fans in São Paulo

Brazil : The D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience event kicked off in spectacular fashion tonight at the Arena D23 by Bradesco/Visa, delighting thousands of fans with exciting reveals, exclusive footage, and surprise appearances from Disney’s biggest stars. Held at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, the event runs through Nov. 10, offering an immersive celebration of Disney live-action, Pixar, and Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming projects.

Hosted by Brazilian personalities Otaviano Costa and Carol Moreira, the event brought a star-studded lineup of filmmakers and creative leaders to the stage, including Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios; Jonas Rivera, Executive Vice President of Film Production at Pixar; and Barry Jenkins, director of Mufasa: The Lion King. But it was the energy and excitement of the São Paulo crowd that truly set the tone for a night of Disney magic.

Major Announcements and Sneak Peeks

One of the night’s biggest surprises came with the announcement that Ice Age 6 is officially in production. Fans were treated to a short video featuring the returning voices of Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, and John Leguizamo, alongside new cast members Denis Leary and Simon Pegg. The beloved herd—Manny, Diego, Sid, Ellie, and Baby Scrat—are set to embark on a new epic adventure, though further plot details and additional casting will be unveiled at a later date.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King was another highlight, with director Barry Jenkins sharing insights into the film’s story, which will explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Fans in attendance were the first to see a brand-new trailer for the film, slated for release on December 20, 2024. A fresh trailer for Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the title role, also premiered. This live-action reimagining of the classic fairytale is set to hit theatres on March 21, 2025.

The event also gave fans an exclusive sneak peek at the live-action Lilo & Stitch, which opens in theatres on May 23, 2025. The new footage provided a glimpse of Stitch, the fan-favourite alien, in this heartfelt reimagining of the animated classic.

Additionally, TRON: Ares star Jared Leto made a virtual appearance, teasing the highly anticipated film’s upcoming release in 2025. Fans saw a special look at the film, which follows Ares, a highly sophisticated Program, sent to the real world on a mission that could change the course of humanity.

Pixar’s Upcoming Slate

Pixar also took centre stage, with Jonas Rivera offering heartfelt thanks for the success of Inside Out 2, the highest-grossing animated film of 2024. Fans were then treated to an exclusive new trailer for Elio, Pixar’s upcoming film about a space-loving boy who is mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader by an interplanetary organisation. Elio opens in theatres on June 13, 2025.

Another Pixar film, Hoppers, introduced fans to Mabel, an animal lover who discovers new technology that allows her to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver. Audiences got a special preview of the film, slated for release in 2026.

Fans also celebrated the return of beloved characters in Toy Story 5, which will open in theatres on June 19, 2026. The new adventure promises to introduce a high-tech threat to Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the toy gang. Additionally, Incredibles 3 was officially confirmed, sending fans into a frenzy over the Parr family’s next superhero adventure.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Exciting Sequels

Walt Disney Animation Studios had a major presence as well, with Jared Bush offering sneak peeks at two highly anticipated sequels. Moana 2, which releases on Nov. 29, 2024, will continue Moana’s journey as she sets out to save her people’s future. Fans got a special treat with a performance by Brazilian star Any Gabrielly, who voices Moana in the Brazilian dub, performing the end-credits version of the new song “Beyond.”

Fans were also treated to a sneak peek of Zootopia 2, which hits theatres in November 2025. Bush shared a special video greeting from Shakira, who will reprise her role as the pop sensation Gazelle. The sequel will follow Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they tackle a new mystery in the mammal metropolis.

The Magic of D23

D23 Brazil is part of Disney's ongoing efforts to bring the magic of its films and characters to fans across the globe. D23, the official Disney fan club, provides exclusive experiences, early access to content, and behind-the-scenes insights into Disney’s vast universe.

As the excitement continues through the weekend, attendees can explore diverse panels, presentations, and offerings at the show floor, including the D23 Brazil Store Mercado Libre.

D23 Brazil 2024 is an unforgettable celebration of the magic, innovation, and storytelling that have made Disney an iconic part of global entertainment for over a century. Fans can expect even more surprises and exclusive content in the days ahead as the event continues to unfold in São Paulo.

https://www.epk.tv/view/#/campaign/d23-brazil-2024/

https://dam.gettyimages.com/thewaltdisneystudios/d23expobrazil2024