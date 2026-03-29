‘Dacoit’ second single ‘Chicchubuddi’ turns chartbuster

The musical promotions of Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, are gaining strong momentum with the release of its second single Chicchubuddi. Following the success of the first track Rubaroo, which emerged as a super hit, the latest song has struck a chord with audiences instantly.

Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, Chicchubuddi blends vibrant folk elements with energetic contemporary beats, creating an infectious rhythm. The playful lyrics penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar add a mischievous touch, while singers Ram Miriyala and Jonita Gandhi bring the song alive with their dynamic and high-spirited vocals.

The track also marks a refreshing moment for Adivi Sesh, who showcases graceful mass dance moves for the first time on screen, surprising fans. Jonita Gandhi, apart from her vocals, features in the song with a glamorous on-screen presence, enhancing its visual appeal with stylish looks and expressive performance.

Adding to the song’s mass appeal is a special appearance by Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, making Chicchubuddi a full-fledged celebration number that resonates with a wide audience.

Directed by Shaniel Deo and co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 10. With its music already creating a buzz, expectations are high for this pan-India entertainer.