Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham Hotspur with immediate effect

New Delhi: Tottenham Hotspur’s chaotic season took another unexpected turn as Igor Tudor stepped down as head coach after just seven matches, ending a brief and difficult time in north London.

The club announced this change in an official statement, saying, “We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.”

Tudor, who took over 44 days ago after Thomas Frank was fired, was hired in hopes of turning the season around. However, results did not favor Spurs. The Croatian lost his first four matches, with the latest disappointment being a home loss to Nottingham Forest on March 22, right before the international break.

The situation became even tougher due to personal tragedy. Shortly after the defeat, Tudor learned of his father Mario’s passing. The club expressed support during this difficult time, stating, “We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family.”

Alongside Tudor, some members of his coaching staff have also left. “Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their roles as Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach,” the club added, confirming a complete change in the coaching team.

Despite the short time, Tottenham thanked the departing staff. “We thank Igor, Tomislav, and Riccardo for their efforts over the past six weeks, during which they worked tirelessly.”

Tudor’s departure leaves Spurs in a difficult spot, without a head coach and only seven matches left in the Premier League season. The club is currently just one place and one point above the relegation zone, increasing the urgency for their next appointment.

For now, uncertainty hangs over north London. “An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course,” the club said, as Tottenham prepares for a crucial away game against Sunderland on April 12, which could be key in their battle for survival.