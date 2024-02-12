Dakota Johnson reveals her intensive training for ‘Madame Web’

Actress Dakota Johnson provides insights into her rigorous preparation for the upcoming thriller 'Madame Web,' where she portrays Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan with the power to foresee the future. The suspense-driven film explores her journey as she forges a relationship with three young women, navigating through a deadly present.



Ahead of the shoot, Johnson underwent extensive physical training, including hand-to-hand combat sessions. She emphasized the importance of capturing the character's scrappy and primal fighting style, given Cassandra's background of growing up in the foster system.

Johnson stated, "I really didn't want Cassie to look like she was some kind of skilled fighter. So, I wanted her fighting to be really wild and kind of messy, using whatever was around that she could get her hands on like a piece of metal or a bottle."

In addition to combat training, the actress took on the challenge of stunt driving for the film. She shared her excitement about a day of stunt driving training, emphasizing her active involvement in most driving scenes. Moreover, Johnson engaged in underwater work, requiring breathwork training to perform stunts in water.

Reflecting on the underwater training, Johnson revealed, "I ended up holding my breath for like three-and-a-half minutes, which was nuts."

'Madame Web' is set to release on February 16, offering audiences a suspenseful and action-packed cinematic experience. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, showcasing Dakota Johnson's dedication to bringing authenticity and intensity to her role.