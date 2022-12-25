Dancing queens of silver screen

Heroines play a major role in every movie success. There were some films which got succeeded just because of the dance moves of the heroine. From, Sri Devi to latest Sreeleela, here are the heroines who grabbed audience to theatres with their fantastic moves.



Madhuri Dixit



She is also called as 'Queen of Dance.' There were times that people used to rush to theatres just to witness her dance. There were movies which became blockbusters just because of her dance.

Urmila

Urmila is the only reason for the success of "Rangeela" film. "Rangeela Re" and "Hai Rama" songs are still some of the favourite dance numbers for many fans. These two songs made the film to sit on the super-hit chair.

Radha



Undoubtedly, Chiranjeevi is the best dancer of Tollywood. The perfect dance partner for Chiranjeevi is Radha. The 'Stalin' actor said in many events that "It is very tough to dance beside Radha." That is the impact Radha have created with her movements.

Sridevi



The actress who made everyone realise that dance is not only movements. Her simple movements mixed with expressions made fans go crazy. The grace she has in her body is unmatchable. Even, many celebrities enjoy Sridevi dance in events.

Shruthi Haasan



Shruthi Haasan's ance is increasing for every film. Her complete dancing capabilities came out from Malayalam remake "Premam" starring opposite Naga Chaitanya.

Sai Pallavi



Sai Pallavi's dance, acting and expressions made her complete performer. She is the best in anything. That is the reason, Sai Pallavi is also known as 'Lady Powerstar.' Her dance in "Vachinde" from Fida "Rowdy Baby" from "Maari 2" and "Saranga Dariya" from "Love Story" shows her dancing levels. The views of those songs in Youtube is perfect example to show the craze of her dance.

Sreeleela



She is the latest big thing in Tollywood while speaking about dance. Her craze in "Dhamaka" opposite to Ravi Teja is unimaginable. People going crazy in theatres for Sreeleela's dance. Undoubtedly, the "Pelli SandhaD" actress is going to rock within no time.