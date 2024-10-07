Live
- Telangana Government Announces Rs. 5 Lakh Compensation for Families of Gulf Migrant Workers
- Grand Celebration of Dasara Festival on the 5th Day – Bhadrakali Goddess in Skandamata Ornamentation
- CM Revanth Reddy Urges Young Engineers to Lead Musi River Revitalization at TGPSC Event
- UTF District Branch Demands Immediate Implementation of the 12th PRC
- Kadapa Municipal Corporation Holds Public Grievance Redressal Meeting
- IAF set to celebrate its 92nd Raising Day
- Children should taught about importance of wildlife: MP Governor
- ‘Rising Rajasthan’ pre-summit of Mines Department to be theme-based
- CBI files interim report before Delhi High Court in coaching centre deaths
Just In
Dark-Humor Thriller 'Snakes & Ladders' Set for Global Premiere on October 18
Tamil Original series Snakes & Ladders is set to captivate audiences with its dark humor and thrilling narrative when it premieres on October 18, 2024. Set in the mid-2000s, the series follows the lives of four school friends—Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala—who become embroiled in a series of unexpected events that challenge their friendships and personal growth.
Curated by renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, the series promises an edge-of-the-seat experience with its blend of suspense, humor, and mystery. Directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis, Snakes & Ladders explores the ups and downs of teenage life, with a gripping narrative that weaves together personal dilemmas and a complex web of choices.
The star-studded cast includes prominent actors like Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, and Sreejith Ravi, all of whom deliver compelling performances that add depth to the storyline. The series will be available in Tamil, along with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories.
With its unique take on friendship, personal discovery, and dark humor, Snakes & Ladders is expected to resonate with viewers worldwide.