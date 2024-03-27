Darling Krishna’s ‘Love Mocktail 2’ hits the right note with ‘Evaritho Payanam’ song release

Kannada blockbuster producer, writer, director, and actor Darling Krishna is all set to charm audiences once again with his much-awaited project, "Love Mocktail 2." The recent release of the song "Evaritho Payanam" has further heightened anticipation for this upcoming film, which promises to be a treat for fans of Kannada cinema.

Nakul Abhayankar's stellar music direction sets the perfect tone for this melodious track, with Guru Charan's poignant lyrics adding depth and emotion. Yogi Suresh's soulful rendition of "Evaritho Payanam" elevates the song to greater heights, leaving listeners spellbound with his captivating vocals.

"Love Mocktail 2" marks Darling Krishna's return to the director's chair after a string of successful ventures, including blockbusters like "Jackie," "Madharangi," "Rudratandava," and "Charlie Love Mocktail." With a talented ensemble cast featuring Milina Nagaraj, Amrita Iyengar, Rachal David, and Nakul Abhayankar, the film promises to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.

Having tasted immense success with the original "Love Mocktail," both as a producer and director, Darling Krishna is now set to captivate Telugu audiences with the film's Telugu adaptation, presented under the banner of Kanchi Kamakshi Kolkata Kali Creations, with MVR Krishna serving as the producer.

Expressing his excitement about bringing "Love Mocktail 2" to Telugu audiences, producer MVR Krishna emphasized the film's strong content and the overwhelming support of Telugu moviegoers for quality cinema. Drawing parallels to the success of Shivaraj Kumar's "Vedha" in Telugu, MVR Krishna expressed confidence in the film's potential to resonate with viewers and achieve success at the box office.

As the release date draws closer, fans can look forward to grand promotions, including teasers, trailers, and promotional events, to build excitement for "Love Mocktail 2." With its captivating storyline and talented cast, the film is poised to win hearts and emerge as a blockbuster hit in Telugu cinema.