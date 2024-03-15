Date locked for Ram Charan, Buchibabu’s ‘RC16’ opening ceremony

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently immersed in the filming of his highly anticipated political drama "Game Changer," directed by the acclaimed Shankar Shanmugam. While fans eagerly await the release date of this much-anticipated movie, they have been thrilled by the announcement of Kiara Advani joining the cast as the female lead, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.





In addition to "Game Changer," Ram Charan is gearing up for another enthralling venture—a sports drama helmed by the talented director Buchi Babu Sana, known for the blockbuster hit "Uppena." The recent revelation of Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor being cast as the female lead has sent ripples of excitement through the industry. The movie's pooja ceremony is slated to take place on March 20, 2024, in Hyderabad, marking the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic journey. Further details regarding the project will be officially announced in due course.









Titled "RC16," this eagerly awaited film is proudly presented by the renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. With the legendary AR Rahman on board to craft the musical score, anticipation for "RC16" has reached new heights, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience.









As Ram Charan continues to diversify his portfolio with these exciting projects, fans can expect nothing short of excellence from the versatile actor. Stay tuned for more updates as these films pave the way for a new era of entertainment in Tollywood.

