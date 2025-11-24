De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 10: Collection Hits ₹61.70 Cr India Net

De De Pyaar De 2 earned ₹57.35 crore India net in its first nine days.

Day 10 Collection

The film collected ₹4.35 crore on Day 10 (Sunday).

It showed good growth over the weekend.

10-Day India Net Collection

Day 1: ₹8.75 Cr

Day 2: ₹12.25 Cr

Day 3: ₹13.75 Cr

Day 4: ₹4.25 Cr

Day 5: ₹5.25 Cr

Day 6: ₹3.50 Cr

Day 7: ₹3.35 Cr

Week 1 Total: ₹51.10 Cr

Day 8: ₹2.25 Cr

Day 9: ₹4.00 Cr

Day 10: ₹4.35 Cr

Total India Net (10 Days): ₹61.70 Cr

Worldwide Numbers

Worldwide Total: ₹93.00 Cr

Overseas: ₹19.25 Cr

India Gross: ₹73.75 Cr

Performance Summary

The film had a strong second weekend.

Collections improved on Saturday and Sunday.

It is holding well in major cities.

About the Film

The film is directed by Anshul Sharma.

Producers: T-Series and Luv Films.

Stars: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor.