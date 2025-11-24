De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 10: Collection Hits ₹61.70 Cr India Net
De De Pyaar De 2 collected ₹4.35 crore on Day 10, taking its 10-day India net total to ₹61.70 crore. Check the full day-wise box office report.
De De Pyaar De 2 earned ₹57.35 crore India net in its first nine days.
Day 10 Collection
The film collected ₹4.35 crore on Day 10 (Sunday).
It showed good growth over the weekend.
10-Day India Net Collection
Day 1: ₹8.75 Cr
Day 2: ₹12.25 Cr
Day 3: ₹13.75 Cr
Day 4: ₹4.25 Cr
Day 5: ₹5.25 Cr
Day 6: ₹3.50 Cr
Day 7: ₹3.35 Cr
Week 1 Total: ₹51.10 Cr
Day 8: ₹2.25 Cr
Day 9: ₹4.00 Cr
Day 10: ₹4.35 Cr
Total India Net (10 Days): ₹61.70 Cr
Worldwide Numbers
Worldwide Total: ₹93.00 Cr
Overseas: ₹19.25 Cr
India Gross: ₹73.75 Cr
Performance Summary
The film had a strong second weekend.
Collections improved on Saturday and Sunday.
It is holding well in major cities.
About the Film
The film is directed by Anshul Sharma.
Producers: T-Series and Luv Films.
Stars: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor.