De De Pyaar De 2 Day 4 Box Office: India Net Collection

De De Pyaar De 2 continued its run at the box office on Monday.

The film collected ₹34.75 crore in its first three days.

On the fourth day, it added about ₹0.85 crore.

These figures are early and may change after updates.

Total Collection After 4 Days

Friday: ₹8.75 crore

Saturday: ₹12.25 crore

Sunday: ₹13.75 crore

Monday: ₹0.85 crore

Total: ₹35.6 crore (India net)

Day 4 Occupancy Report

Monday’s overall occupancy for the Hindi version was 6.53%.

Morning shows were at 6.53%, while the afternoon, evening, and night numbers will update later.

Performance in Major Cities

Mumbai: 8%

NCR: 7%

Pune: 7%

Bengaluru: 7%

Hyderabad: 7%

Kolkata: 5%

Ahmedabad: 5%

Chennai: 14%

Surat: 3%

Jaipur: 10%

Chandigarh: 4%

Bhopal: 3%

Lucknow: 7%

Chennai recorded the highest viewership among the listed regions.