De De Pyaar De 2 Day 4 Box Office: India Net Collection
De De Pyaar De 2 collected ₹0.85 crore on Day 4, taking its total to ₹35.6 crore in India.
De De Pyaar De 2 continued its run at the box office on Monday.
The film collected ₹34.75 crore in its first three days.
On the fourth day, it added about ₹0.85 crore.
These figures are early and may change after updates.
Total Collection After 4 Days
Friday: ₹8.75 crore
Saturday: ₹12.25 crore
Sunday: ₹13.75 crore
Monday: ₹0.85 crore
Total: ₹35.6 crore (India net)
Day 4 Occupancy Report
Monday’s overall occupancy for the Hindi version was 6.53%.
Morning shows were at 6.53%, while the afternoon, evening, and night numbers will update later.
Performance in Major Cities
Mumbai: 8%
NCR: 7%
Pune: 7%
Bengaluru: 7%
Hyderabad: 7%
Kolkata: 5%
Ahmedabad: 5%
Chennai: 14%
Surat: 3%
Jaipur: 10%
Chandigarh: 4%
Bhopal: 3%
Lucknow: 7%
Chennai recorded the highest viewership among the listed regions.