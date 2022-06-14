Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday evening was reportedly rushed to hospital. According to the sources, the actress who was shooting for project K reportedly complained of increase in heart rate after which she was rushed to a nearby hospital. The doctors in Kamineni hospital treated her and later she was discharged. Sources said that Deepika returned to the sets after getting discharged from the hospital.

The project is believed to cast Rebel Star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She is also working in two more projects namely Pathan and Cirkus.

