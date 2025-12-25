Deepshikha set to makea powerful Kannada debut

Actress Deepshikha Chandran is all set to make her much-anticipated entry into Kannada cinema, sharing screen space with superstar Kichcha Sudeep in an upcoming project. The announcement has generated considerable buzz within the industry and among fans, marking a major milestone in the actress’s evolving film career.

Even before her official Sandalwood debut, Deepshikha has managed to leave a strong impression with her poised screen presence and confident persona. Social media platforms are already flooded with praise, with fans celebrating her as the “Mark Queen,” a tag that reflects the excitement surrounding her role and early glimpses from the film.

Speaking about the opportunity, Deepshikha expressed her gratitude for getting the chance to work alongside Kichcha Sudeep. She described the experience as a dream come true, adding that the star’s discipline, dedication, and work ethic have been both inspiring and motivating. According to her, sharing the screen with such a seasoned actor has pushed her to raise the bar and deliver her best performance.

Deepshikha also shared her excitement about being associated with the prestigious Satyajothi Films banner. Calling it an honour to begin her Kannada journey with such a legendary production house, she said the banner’s rich legacy and commitment to quality cinema have given her immense confidence as an actor.

“I feel truly blessed to be part of this project. The love and encouragement I’ve received even before the film’s release mean a lot to me and motivate me to give my hundred percent,” Deepshikha said, while thanking the director, cast, crew, and audiences for their continued support.

With a high-profile debut, the backing of a renowned production house, and overwhelming fan enthusiasm, Deepshikha Chandran’s Sandalwood entry is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about launches in recent times.









