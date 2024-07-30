Deepti Naval shares cryptic Insta post amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Senior actress Deepti Naval has shared a cryptic post on social media amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which reads "Peace/Please."

Deepti took to Instagram, where she has 150K followers, and shared a portrait of a little girl wearing an outfit in the colours of the Palestinian flag.

The girl is writing "PEACE" in black ink on a broken wall. The word also reads as "PLEASE," with L and S written in red ink.

Deepti did not caption the post.

One user commented, "Pls stop this war and save Palestine."

Another fan said: "Mam, you are a real human being."

A third user wrote, "The world badly needs peace please," and another fan commented, "Very creative, Peace Please."

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza strip has killed over 30 people, including 15 children at the Khadija School in Deir el-Balah, Palestinian official said. However, Israel said it had attacked the Hamas command centre operating from the facility.

On the work front, Deepti made her debut in 1978 with Shyam Benegal's film 'Junoon'.

In 1979, she played the lead role in 'Ek Baar Phir' alongside Suresh Oberoi.

She has been paired with actor Farooq Sheikh in movies like 'Chashme Buddoor', 'Saath Saath', 'Kissi Se Na Kehna', 'Katha', 'Rang Birangi', and 'Faasle'.

The 72-year-old actress has also featured in movies like 'Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!', 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Ankahee', 'Main Zinda Hoon', 'Yalgaar', 'Shakti: The Power', 'Memories in March', 'NH10', and 'Mother Teresa & Me'.

Most recently, she starred in 'Goldfish,' written and directed by Pushan Kripalani, alongside Kalki Koechlin and Gordon Warnecke.

Deepti has also been part of TV shows like 'Kahkashan', 'Mukti Bandhan', 'Made in Heaven', and 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'. She made her directorial debut with 'Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish', starring Manisha Koirala and Rajit Kapur.