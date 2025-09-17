Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release Date in India | Where to Watch

Live
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle released in Indian theatres on Sept 12, 2025, earning ₹44.5 Cr opening weekend. Expected OTT release on Crunchyroll by Jan–Feb 2026.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle released in India on September 12, 2025. The film is the first in a trilogy adapting the final manga arc. In its first weekend, it earned ₹44.5 crore.
The movie picks up after the Hashira Training Arc. The Demon Slayer Corps enter Muzan Kibutsuji’s Infinity Castle. This sets the stage for the ultimate battle.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release Date
Fans are waiting for its OTT debut. Sony has not given a date yet. Based on past anime films, the movie should stream on Crunchyroll between late January and mid-February 2026.
Examples:
- Spy x Family Code: White hit theatres in April 2024, then streamed in September 2024.
- Haikyu!! The Movie released in May 2024 and streamed in October 2024.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office India
The film is performing well across English, Hindi, Japanese, Tamil, and Telugu versions:
- ₹44.5 crore – opening weekend
- ₹14.5 crore – Sunday
- ₹3.5 crore – Monday