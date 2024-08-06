Devara's Second Single ‘Chuttamalle’ Soars with Over 11 Million Views on YouTube

The second single from the highly anticipated film ‘Devara: Part 1’ has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 11 million views on YouTube within a day of its release. Titled ‘Chuttamalle’ in Telugu, the song is also available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, catering to a diverse audience across India.

Directed by Koratala Siva and starring NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, Devara is set to be a cinematic spectacle. The newly released track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is a melodious departure from the mass beat of the first single, offering a romantic and visually captivating experience. Sung by Bollywood sensation Shilpa Rao, the song spans 3 minutes and 44 seconds, showcasing the sizzling chemistry between NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

The song's visuals are as captivating as its melody, with Janhvi Kapoor donning a traditional outfit while Jr. NTR sports a contemporary look. The pairing of NTR and Janhvi, though their first on-screen collaboration, has garnered praise for their effortless chemistry. Some fans have even likened their romance to that of former senior NTR and Sridevi, adding a nostalgic touch to the song's appeal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vsOv_bcnhs

‘Chuttamalle’ has quickly become a trending hit, resonating with audiences for its melodious tune and captivating visuals. The contrast between the mass beat of the first single and the soothing melody of this track highlights the film's musical versatility.

‘Devara: Part 1’ is generating significant buzz as NTR's first film following the massive success of RRR. The movie, which is set to release on September 27, 2024, is rumored to feature NTR in the role of a gangster, with the film being split into two parts. Recent reports suggest that Bobby Deol has been cast in a crucial role for the second part of the film, adding to the excitement.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await more updates and the full soundtrack of ‘Devara.’ Meanwhile, the lyrics of ‘Chuttamalle’ are becoming a favorite among music lovers, further fueling the anticipation for this blockbuster release.