‘Devil’ to kick-start musical promotions
Nandamuri Kalyanram, who is known for picking unique scripts is coming with a spy thriller titled “Devil.” The British Secret Agent is the tagline.
Nandamuri Kalyanram, who is known for picking unique scripts is coming with a spy thriller titled “Devil.” The British Secret Agent is the tagline. The teaser was unveiled recently, which created curiosity and made the audience look forward to the movie. The mesmerizing music of “Devil” is set to enchant music lovers as the first single, “Maaye Chesey,” will be unveiled on 19th September.
Renowned singer Sid Sriram crooned this song for which Satya RV penned the lyrics. The makers assure that the music composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar will add an extra layer of magic to the song. Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures banner is the director and producer of this periodical film. “Devil” will open in cinemas on November 24thin Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.