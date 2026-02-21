Devoleena Bhattacharjee says this Ramadan feels different, cherishes family moments

Mumbai: Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared that this year’s Ramadan feels extra special, marked by a deeper sense of gratitude, love and togetherness.

Taking to Instagram, Devoleena posted two heart-warming photographs featuring her husband and gym trainer, Shanwaz Shaikh, along with their baby son, Joy. The actress expressed how the holy month carries a renewed emotional meaning for her this year.

“This Ramadan feels different… more gratitude, more love, more togetherness #Blessed #RamadanVibes #FamilyTime #devoleena,” she wrote in the caption.

Devoleena married Shanwaz in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in December 2024 and revealed his name on Instagram in January 2025, describing him as their “bundle of happiness”.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Devoleena worked as a jewellery designer in Mumbai. She first came into the limelight after auditioning for the dance reality show Dance India Dance 2. She made her acting debut in 2011 with Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto.

Her big breakthrough came when she replaced Giaa Manek as Gopi Ahem Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Although she had considered quitting the show in 2014 and again in 2016 due to repeated time leaps in the storyline, she continued in the role and completed five years in June 2017. During her stint on the show, she underwent spinal surgery following an injury sustained on the set in 2013.

The actress later participated as a celebrity contestant in the 13th season of Bigg Boss 13. However, she exited the show in November 2019 citing medical reasons.

In August 2020, she reprised her iconic role of Gopi Modi in the sequel Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

In July 2024, Devoleena signed on to portray Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. However, she stepped away from the show in October 2024 due to her pregnancy.

In December last year, Devoleena celebrated three years of marriage with Shanwaz. Calling the anniversary a special day dedicated to her “loving, caring, and endlessly supportive” husband, she reflected on their journey together.

“I didn’t get a moment to post today… and I think that’s exactly what familyhood, parenthood, and motherhood feel like. Life happens, love continues quietly in the background,” she wrote.

She added, “Today is our anniversary — a day dedicated to the most loving, caring, and endlessly supportive husband I could have asked for. I thank my stars and Mahadev every single day for Shan being in my life.

“From my postpartum days to every phase that followed, he has stood by me with patience, strength, and unconditional support. Words will never be enough. But with him, living the life I once imagined — as a wife, a mother, and a woman — feels possible, real, and beautiful.

“Three years and counting… and my heart is still full. I love you more than words can ever say.”