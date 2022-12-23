  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Dhamaka and 18 Pages Movies Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other Torrent Websites

Dhamaka and 18 Pages Movies Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other Torrent Websites
x
Highlights

Tollywood box office saw two new notable releases this weekend and they are Dhamaka and 18 Pages. Both films were released in theaters today. Fans...

Tollywood box office saw two new notable releases this weekend and they are Dhamaka and 18 Pages. Both films were released in theaters today.

Fans are expecting that the film will do well at the box office. However, on the other hand, the movie has been leaked online on the websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Tamilmv, tamilyogi etc...



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X