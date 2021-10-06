Dhananjaya-starrer ‘Rathnan Prapancha’ to release on Prime on Oct 22

Bengaluru: The first look of the upcoming Kannada movie 'Rathnan Prapancha' and its release date were unveiled by Amazon Prime Video. The film, starring Dhananjaya and Reba Monica in lead roles will be released on October 22 on the OTT platform.

Produced by Karthik and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios, 'Rathnan Prapancha' is a travel comedy-drama directed by Rohit Padaki.

The other star-cast of the film include Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna.

'Rathnan Prapancha' revolves around the life and journey of Ratnakara, a man in quest of his roots while he navigates through the perils of his life. In this pursuit, he witnesses situations that take him on a roller-coaster ride filled with shock, laughter and dilemma that makes him re-discover his world. In this journey, he is accompanied by Mayuri, a journalist who is trying to break a never-before-told story.

"Great stories have no borders. And with Prime Video customers spread across 240 countries and territories, we are able to play a role in ensuring great local stories like 'Rathnan Prapancha' find a worldwide audience," Sushant Sreeram, Director – Marketing, India, Amazon Prime Video India said.

"At Amazon Prime Video, it's our constant endeavour to nurture creative and compelling stories and storytellers, to bring some of the best stories to our audiences worldwide. And 'Rathnan Prapancha' is one such story that not only has universal appeal, but also showcases the amazing local talent in our country," explained Sreeram.

"'Rathnan Prapancha' is one of those rare films that has a bit of comedy weaved into the drama coupled with travel as a theme," said Karthik Gowda, producer of the film. "A film like this has a universal appeal, and will resonate with audiences, Indian and global - one of the main reasons why we decided to associate with Amazon Prime Video.

Having the film released across 240 countries and territories the same day, will help take this story from the Kannada film industry to global audiences and that's a feat in itself for the first production of ours," he said.

"I love experimenting with different genres, but I particularly love the whole journey of self-discovery, 'Rathnan Prapancha' is one such story of a man in pursuit of something he believes will bring him joy, but life has different plans for him," commented Rohit Padaki, director.

"A story like 'Rathnan Prapancha', hasn't been told before, and I am quite excited that this story will reach the audiences worldwide through Amazon Prime Video."