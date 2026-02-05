Dhanush calls it an ‘Absolute Honour’ as Mammootty joins his upcoming film #D55

Chennai: Actor Dhanush has responded warmly to Malayalam megastar Mammootty’s post expressing excitement about joining his upcoming film #D55, calling it “an absolute honour” to have the veteran actor on board.

Taking to X, Dhanush reacted to Mammootty’s message with gratitude, writing, “An absolute honour sir,” accompanied by folded hands emojis. Mammootty had earlier shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating that he was “elated and excited” to be part of the journey alongside Dhanush and director Rajkumar Periasamy.

The makers of the film officially welcomed Mammootty on Wednesday, marking a major milestone for the project. Director Rajkumar Periasamy, in an emotional post, said Mammootty’s acceptance felt like a divine blessing for the film. He expressed his excitement about witnessing the megastar’s performance alongside Dhanush and described the collaboration as a lifelong memory.

Production house Wunderbar Films, owned by Dhanush, also welcomed Mammootty, describing his involvement as historic. The banner said it was honoured to have the legendary actor join the magnum opus.

Earlier this week, the makers had welcomed actor Sai Pallavi on board, calling her a blend of grace and strength, and highlighting the return of her successful on-screen pairing with Dhanush. Actress Sreeleela was announced as part of the cast on January 30.

The film has further generated buzz with the onboarding of young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar as the composer. Wunderbar Films described the collaboration as a fresh and exciting musical journey, while Sai Abhyankkar expressed his enthusiasm about working with Dhanush and director Rajkumar Periasamy.

The project, tentatively titled #D55, is being produced jointly by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios. The makers have already confirmed that the film will be mounted on a grand scale, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding the cast and crew announcements.