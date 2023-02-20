Dhanush has moved into his dream house worth 150 crores along with his parents.

Dhanush has finally moved into his dream house, which was under construction since 2021. Reportedly, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the actor held a housewarming ceremony and moved into the luxurious house with his parents. The bungalow is located in the poshest location of Chennai, Poes Garden. Dhanush gifted this house to his mother and father, and it is estimated to be worth around Rs 150 crore.

Back in 2021, Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwarya performed pooja for the new house in Poes Garden, and it was attended by Rajinikanth and his wife Latha. However, after the duo separated ways in 2022, the house remained unfinished until now. The housewarming ceremony was attended by Dhanush's parents and close family members. In the pictures shared on social media, Dhanush could be seen sporting a long beard and dressed in a blue kurta and white pajama.

Director Subramaniam Shiva expressed his admiration for the new house on Twitter, calling it a temple and praising Dhanush for giving his parents a heavenly place to live.



On the professional front, Dhanush is currently enjoying the success of his recently released bilingual film, "Vaathi" in Tamil and "Sir" in Telugu, which is based on education corruption. The film marks Dhanush's debut in Tollywood and received a positive response from both Tamil and Telugu audiences. He also has an action film, "Captain Miller," with director Arun Matheswaran, which features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles, with Priyanka Arul Mohan appearing as the female lead. Additionally, Dhanush has a film with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula in the works.

