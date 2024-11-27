Dhanush Sues Nayanthara Over Unauthorised Use of Film Clips in Netflix Documentary

Dhanush has taken legal action against actress Nayanthara. He says she used clips from his movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in her Netflix documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale' without asking for permission.

Dhanush has gone to the Madras High Court. He has named Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan, and their company Rowdy Pictures in the case.

The lawsuit says the documentary shows clips from Dhanush's film.Dhanush's company, Wunderber Films, has also asked the court for permission to sue Netflix’s India branch, Los Gatos Production Services India LLP.

This comes after Dhanush warned to remove the clips within 24 hours or he would demand Rs. 10 crore in compensation.

In reaction, Nayanthara took to Instagram to criticise Dhanush, referring to his demand as "an all-time low."

She expressed her gratitude to filmmakers like Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan for allowing her to use their footage without any problems.