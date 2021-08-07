Dhanush to romance two heroines!

Kollywood star Dhanush is all set to join hands with director Mithran Jawahar for an upcoming Tamil film which is tentatively titled #D44. The makers have recently announced that Raashii Khanna and Nithya Menen are playing the female leads in the film. Dhanush will romance two heroines in this project.

The makers also roped in Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja onboard for the film. The film is all set to go on floors very soon the makers have released three videos welcoming the stars to be a part of the film. The shooting is expected to commence on August 6.

Sun Pictures is bankrolling this Anirudh Ravichander's musical.

As soon as he wraps up the shoot, Dhanush will shift his focus to his next two films in Telugu. One of them is under Sekhar Kammula's direction and the other one is under Venky Atluri's direction.