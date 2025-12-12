Dhanush unveils intense trailer of ‘Sirai’

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush on Friday unveiled the gripping trailer of Sirai, directed by Suresh Rajakumari and headlined by Vikram Prabhu and L. K. Akshay Kumar. Produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studios, the film marks Vikram Prabhu’s milestone 25th project.

Sharing the trailer on X, Seven Screen Studios wrote, “Sirai Trailer out now! A powerful milestone, marking @iamvikramprabhu’s 25th film,” while announcing the worldwide release on December 25.

The trailer opens with Vikram Prabhu as a dedicated cop tasked with escorting prisoner Abdul Rauf to the Sivagangai court. Despite Abdul’s plea to avoid being handcuffed, the officers dismiss him, reminding him of the consequences of crime. The narrative then reveals that Abdul’s predicament stems from his troubled relationship with his girlfriend, who battles her own hardships at home.

The tension escalates when Abdul escapes police custody—taking a rifle with him—forcing the officers into a desperate chase to avoid imprisonment themselves.

Inspired by real events, the film’s story comes from director Tamizh of Taanakaran fame and is said to be based on his personal experience. Suresh Rajakumari, a former co-director to Vetrimaaran, helms both the writing and direction.

The film stars Anantha opposite Vikram Prabhu, while the project also marks the acting debut of producer Lalit Kumar’s son, L. K. Akshay Kumar, paired with actress Anishma.

Backed by a strong technical team featuring Justin Prabhakaran (music), Madesh Manickam (cinematography), and editor Philomin Raj, Sirai has completed filming across Chennai, Sivagangai, and Vellore and is now in its final post-production stage.