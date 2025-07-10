Dhanush’s ‘#D54’ launched with Pooja

National Award-winning actor Dhanush has cemented a strong market in Telugu cinema, following the sensational success of his recent blockbusters, particularly 'Kuberaa'. Building on that momentum, the actor’s 54th film has been officially announced today. The film '#D54' is being helped by Vignesh Raja, best known for his critically acclaimed thriller 'Por Thozhil'. It is produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International, in collaboration with Think Studios.

The film was formally launched today with a pooja ceremony. The regular shoot also commenced today. The announcement poster features Dhanush in a sharp, formal look, standing near a fire, hinting at the film’s intense tone. Billed as an intense action drama with a distinctive storyline, the film promises to resonate with a broad audience, cutting across regions.

Actress Mamitha Baiju, known for her lively performance in 'Premalu', has been cast opposite Dhanush as the female lead. The stellar ensemble cast also includes powerhouses like KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prithvi Pandiarajan, and others.

The film also brings together a strong technical team. Theni Eswar is on board as the cinematographer, GV Prakash Kumar handles the music, Sreejith Sarang takes charge of editing, and Mayapandi oversees art direction.

The script has been co-written by director Vignesh Raja along with Alfred Prakash, and is expected to deliver a compelling blend of action, emotion, and intrigue.

The film is being mounted on a massive scale across multiple locations, blending intense drama with stylish storytelling. With Vels’ commitment to delivering high-quality content across India, '#D54' is envisioned as an absolute theatrical experience for audiences.

Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting journey unfolds!