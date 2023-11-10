Dhanush's Reviews on Jigarthanda Double X Movie





Renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is set to dazzle the audience once again with the much-anticipated sequel to his blockbuster hit, Jigarthanda. Titled "Jigarthanda Double X," the film features powerhouse performances by Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. Ahead of its release, there's exciting news for fans as the multi-talented Dhanush took to Twitter to share his thoughts after a special screening.

In his tweet, Dhanush praised Karthik Subbaraj's exceptional craftsmanship in Jigarthanda Double X. He commended SJ Suryah for consistently delivering amazing performances and hailed Raghava Lawrence as a revelation in his role. Dhanush also showered praise on Santosh Narayan for his outstanding musical contribution, stating that the last 40 minutes of the film are bound to captivate hearts.

The acclaimed actor extended his best wishes to the entire team of Jigarthanda Double X. Produced by Stone Bench Films, the film is set to hit screens in multiple Indian languages, featuring prominent actors like Naveen Chandra from Telugu cinema and Shine Tom Chacko from Malayalam cinema in pivotal roles. As the anticipation builds, the audience is eager to see how this sequel will fare at the box office.