"Dhanush's Sir/ Vaathi Makes Its OTT Debut on Netflix"

Kollywood actor Dhanush's latest release Sir/Vaathi, directed by Tollywood's Venky Atluri, has made its debut on Netflix today. The movie features Samyuktha, who gained fame with Bheemla Nayak, as the female lead in this social drama.

The film is now available for streaming on Netflix in three different languages- Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, along with English subtitles. It remains to be seen how the OTT audience will react to the movie.

The movie also stars Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Hyper Aadhi, Narra Srinivas, and others in prominent roles. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema bankrolled the project, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music for the film.