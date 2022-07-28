Dhanush’s ‘Sir/Vaathi’ Teaser Is Out: His Fight Against The Education Mafia Is Highlighted

South Indian ace actor Dhanush turned a year older and is celebrating his 39th birthday today… On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie Sir/Vaathi dropped the special teaser and showcased a glimpse of the powerful plot. As he is essaying the role of a lecturer in this movie, he looked terrific and raises his voice against the education mafia in the country… He also received special birthday wishes from all his fans and co-stars on this special occasion through social media…

Dhanush also shared the teaser of Sir movie on his Twitter and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the teaser of the movie he also wrote, "Here is the teaser of my first bilingual film #Vaathi #sir... https://youtu.be/q3iwZTW_hTM (Tamil) https://youtu.be/P1ut4tOpddI ( Telugu )".

Going with the teaser, a few antagonists (private college owners) are seen planning to send the third-grade junior lecturers to government colleges to make students to force to study in their corporate colleges. Here comes Dhanush aka Balagangadhar Tilak who essays the role of a junior lecturer! He is sent to a government college as a lecturer. So, he does his best and also fights with goons for raising his voice against the education mafia.

Even the makers shared the teaser and wrote, "Education is more than about books, marks and results Here's @dhanushkraja in & as #Vaathi #SIR #VaathiTeaser https://youtu.be/q3iwZTW_hTM #SIRTeaser https://youtu.be/P1ut4tOpddI #VenkyAtluri @iamsamyuktha_ @gvprakash @vamsi84 @dopyuvraj @NavinNooli #SaiSoujanya".

Well, Vaathi movie is titled Sir in Telugu and it is being directed by Tollywood's ace filmmaker Venky Atluri. It is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. It also has Sa Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Samyuktha Menon in the prominent roles.

Dhanush brother Selvaraghavan shared a beautiful pic of Dhanush and wished him on this special occasion…

Sharing the new poster of Naane Varuven movie, he also wrote, "A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother @dhanushkraja @theVcreations @thisisysr @omdop @RVijaimurugan @saregamasouth #NaaneVaruven".

This movie is being directed by Selvaraghavan and Indhuja Ravichander, Yogi Babu are essaying prominent roles.

Anirudh Ravichander

Happy birthday my bro @dhanushkraja ! Hope the year ahead brings greater laurels and accolades 🤗 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 28, 2022

Sarath Kumar

I wish you a very happy birthday, @dhanushkraja. May you be blessed with good health and happiness forever #HBDDhanush pic.twitter.com/ros7TobOUc — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) July 28, 2022

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Happpyyyyyyy birthdayyyy to our global rockstarrrrr @dhanushkraja so so proud of everything u have achieved...miles to go....have a fantastic birthday..may you get all that you want...Wishing u a life full of happiness.. pic.twitter.com/KIqXdFkk7u — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) July 28, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan

Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir Have a great year 👍😊 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 28, 2022

Radhikaa Sarathkumar

Happy happy birthday my Uber talented and rocking friend @dhanushkraja more strength and happiness to you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jd94aNdlRB — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) July 28, 2022

Happy Birthday Dhanush…