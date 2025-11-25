Dharmendra passes away

Mumbai: Legendary actor Dharmendra died at the age of 89 at his home in Mumbai on Monday. The actor was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital with respiratory issues earlier this month. Celebrated as the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra leaves behind a remarkable cinematic legacy spanning over six decades.

His final on-screen appearance will be in Ikkis, set to release on December 25, 2025.

Dharmendra is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children – actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, along with Ajeeta and Vijeta.

Regarded as one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, Dharmendra began his career with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. The actor, who proved his talent equally in intense and comic roles, was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the nation's third-highest civilian honour, in 2012. In a career spanning six decades, he went on to work in numerous hits including Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Pratiggya, Chupke Chupke, Naukar Biwi Ka, Phool Aur Patthar, Satyakam, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Ankhen, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Jugnu, Charas, Dharam Veer, Azaad, Ghazab, Loha, Hukumat and Apne.

The actor kept reinventing himself for the younger generation. He played a romantic hero, rediscovering love at an old age in Anurag Basu's 'Life in a... Metro'.

Dharmendra was a lost lover, a guide to modern-day romance in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. He expanded his resume with slapstick comedy in the entire 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' series with his sons -- Bobby and Sunny. His last screen appearance was in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.

His production, Ghayal, starring son Sunny Deol, won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Dharmendra also won Best Actor trophies at the Filmfare Awards, for his roles in Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Resham Ki Dori.

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, in a village in Ludhiana, Punjab, he married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19, before entering the film industry. Later, he married actor Hema Malini.

Even at 89, Dharmendra remained active on social media, often sharing videos that promoted healthy living and an organic lifestyle.

End of an era: PM expresses grief

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Dharmendra. Taking to X, he said the actor's death marked the end of an era for Indian cinema. Modi said the way actor Dharmendra played diverse roles "struck a chord with countless people".