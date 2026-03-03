Laxman slams Rahul Gandhi over Telangana visit, alleges failure on promises

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and the Congress party of betraying the people of Telangana by failing to implement poll promises and evading accountability during his recent state visit.

In a statement issued, Dr Laxman alleged that Rahul Gandhi, who attended the concluding session of the Telangana–Andhra Pradesh District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents’ training camp at Ananthagiri in Vikarabad district, left the state “through the back door” without addressing public concerns or reviewing the implementation of the Congress government’s much-publicised “six guarantees.” He described Gandhi’s departure as a sign of political weakness and fear.

The BJP leader said that none of the promises made by Rahul Gandhi during the election campaign--covering farmers, youth, women, unemployed persons, and SC, ST and BC communities--had been fulfilled.

He cited assurances such as filling two lakh government jobs, issuing a job calendar, and providing Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance, claiming these pledges were remembered only until elections and abandoned after Congress came to power.

Rejecting the Congress claim that Gandhi’s visit was limited to a party training programme, Dr Laxman alleged that Telangana was being used as an “ATM” to fund Congress’s political activities elsewhere, including elections in Kerala and party needs in Delhi.

He further accused the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government of neglecting pressing social issues, stating that students were suffering due to unpaid fee reimbursement dues, while several serving and retired employees had allegedly died after not receiving retirement benefits. He also alleged that the promise of 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes was a “false assurance” and accused the government of deceiving BC communities.

Dr. Laxman listed a series of grievances, including alleged suicides by auto drivers and farmers due to financial distress, unfulfilled assurances to unemployed youth at Ashok Nagar, and the non-implementation of the BC Declaration. He claimed that 828 farmers had died by suicide due to non-receipt of Rythu Bharosa funds, and that the Congress leadership had remained silent. He also raised concerns over the deaths of students in residential schools and incidents of food poisoning affecting thousands, alleging lack of response from Congress leaders.