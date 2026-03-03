Water Board goes paperless as MD goes in for e-Office system

In a major step toward digital governance and transparent administration, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has officially launched its e-Office system, marking the beginning of paperless operations across its offices.

Managing Director Ashok Reddy inaugurated the initiative on Monday at the Water Board’s head office, in the presence of Joint Managing Director Mayank Mittal and senior officials.

The MD stated that the e-Office system is being implemented in line with the directive of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with the objective of enhancing efficiency, accountability, and service standards across all departments. He emphasised that henceforth, files will no longer be processed manually and must be submitted and cleared only through the digital platform.

The e-Office system enables complete digitisation of file movement, including creation, processing, approvals, and storage in electronic format. It significantly reduces paper usage through digital documentation, e-noting, and online approvals, contributing to environmental sustainability and cost control. Ashok Reddy highlighted that electronic file routing and automated workflows will speed up decision making and eliminate delays.

Real time tracking will allow officials to monitor file status at every stage, ensuring transparency and minimising pendency. The system also maintains a secure digital audit trail with time stamps and user details for every action taken, strengthening accountability.

Initially rolled out at the head office, the e-Office system will be implemented in all divisions in a phased manner. Officials from the Revenue and IT departments, including Personal Director Mohammed Abdul Khader and Revenue CGM Kiran Kumar, attended the launch.