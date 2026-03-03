5-day programme on AI begins in UoH

A five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Artificial Intelligence, being held under the aegis of the Executive Education Cell, School of Management Studies, was inaugurated at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday.

The initiative is being organised in association with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, and the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE), Government of AP.

The FDP, scheduled from March 2 to March 6, 2026, aims to train faculty members from undergraduate and professional colleges in AP on subject-specific applications of AI. The first two cohorts include 80 participants—40 from commerce and management disciplines and 40 from life sciences.

During the intensive programme, participants will receive training from UoH professors and domain experts. The sessions are designed to equip faculty with practical knowledge and tools to integrate AI into classroom teaching and research.

The inaugural session was held at the East Campus Auditorium, with Prof. B .J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor of UoH, as the Chief Guest. He emphasised the growing importance of AI in higher education and urged faculty to adapt to emerging technological advancements. Prof. K. Madhu Murthy, Chairman-APSCHE, joined online and highlighted the government’s commitment to train the faculty in AI for enhanced classroom delivery.

The programme is coordinated by Prof. Lokanandha Reddy Irala, with Prof. D.V. Srinivas Kumar as associate coordinator.