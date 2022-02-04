Dhoni to be seen in new age graphic novel 'Atharva - The Origin'

Starring none other than Dhoni himself as a superhero and warrior leader, the official motion poster was released on Wednesday by the former Indian captain on his official Facebook handle

Giving comic lovers and MS Dhoni fans a reason to rejoice, Virzu Studio in association with MIDAS Deals, has released the motion poster of its upcoming mega-budget graphic novel 'Atharva - The Origin'. Starring none other than Dhoni himself as a superhero and warrior leader, the official motion poster was released on Wednesday by the cricketer on his official Facebook handle.

The motion poster features a rugged-looking Dhoni, giving fans a glimpse into the world of Atharva and also a sneak peek into the first look of the cricketer as a superhero. In an effort to offer an immersive experience to readers, the creators have worked with a team of artists diligently for several years to create the mystical world of Atharva.

Teleporting the readers to a different universe, this graphic novel, authored by Ramesh Thamilmani, headed by M V M Vel Mohan and produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor, features over 150 lifelike illustrations which present the gripping, racy narrative.

Commenting on the project, the former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper said: "I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. 'Atharva - The Origin' is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artworks. Thamilmani's attempt to launch India's first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more."

Thamilmani added that 'Atharva - The Origin' was a dream project close to his heart. He said: "We have worked for several years to bring alive a vision, an idea and translate it into a masterpiece as you will see. I am excited and happy to have M.S. Dhoni portraying Atharva, who truly embodies the character."

He concluded by saying: "Each of the characters and artwork in the novel including that of MS Dhoni's, has been developed post extensive research and every nuance of the world has been created with great attention to detail."