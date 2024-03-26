‘Dhoom Dham’ Holi Poster Unveiled

  • Menu
Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel star in the upcoming film “Dhoom Dham.”

Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel star in the upcoming film “Dhoom Dham.” Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana also play significant roles in the movie. Produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Frame Works banner, “Dhoom Dham” is directed by Sai Kishore Macha and is touted as a love and family entertainer. Gopi Mohan has penned the story and screenplay for the film. Currently in its final stages of shooting, the movie is set for a summer release.

In celebration of the Holi festival today, the film’s team unveiled a new poster for “Dhoom Dham.” The poster features a still of Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel as a couple in a foreign locale. With its focus on love and family, “Dhoom Dham” aims to captivate audiences. Stay tuned for the announcement of the movie’s theatrical release date.

