‘Diamond Decoit’ audio launch held, team unveils dance challenge

The audio launch of the upcoming Telugu emotional revenge drama Diamond Decoit was held in a grand manner at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, with several film personalities in attendance. The film stars Partha Gopal and Meghana in lead roles, with Surya G. Yadav helming the project. Produced by Partha Gopal, the film’s music was released through Madhura Audio by chief guest V. N. Aditya, President of the Telugu Film Directors Association.

Adding a unique promotional twist, the team announced a “Hook Step Challenge” for the song Maradalive. Participants are invited to create reels performing the hook step and share them via WhatsApp, with prizes of ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 for the top entries. The initiative aims to encourage emerging talent and boost audience engagement.

Speaking at the event, V. N. Aditya praised the film’s music, composed by Peddapalli Rohith, and appreciated its melodious appeal. He noted that the trailer and songs reflect strong production values and expressed confidence in the director’s work, calling the film’s concept refreshing.

Partha Gopal thanked the chief guest and credited director Surya G. Yadav for his dedication over the past three-and-a-half years. He revealed that the teaser, trailer, and songs have already received a positive response, adding that the film will hit theatres in April.

Director Surya G. Yadav expressed gratitude to the team and highlighted the film’s blend of family emotions and revenge drama. Meghana also appreciated the team’s efforts, while music director Rohith expressed confidence that the content-driven film would resonate with audiences.