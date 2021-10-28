  • Menu
Diana Penty's sneak peek from her shoot diaries

Diana Penty
Diana Penty

Diana Penty's performances have a certain charm. On camera, the actress appears a natural and her presence lights up the screen. The actress impressed with her work in 'Shiddat' and she is now set for 'Adbhut'.

While her followers were intrigued to know about her next project, Diana recently broke the news about working on an intriguing project titled 'Adbhut'. And now she is providing them a sneak peek from her shoot diaries.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a reel set against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains. She did an interesting wordplay with her caption as she wrote, "Love at frost sight! ????" She gave a glimpse of the magical world to her followers as she topped her reel with the track, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Talking about 'Adbhut', this time, the actress will take the route of a spooky thriller for her part. The film's shoot has already begun in Shimla and will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Sabbir Khan Films and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Films India in 2022.

