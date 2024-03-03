Dibyendu Bhattacharya loves collecting souvenirs from film sets

Mumbai: Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for ‘Maqbool’, ‘Black Friday’, ‘Dev D.’, ‘Lootera’ and is currently receiving a lot of positive response for ‘Poacher’, has shared that he likes to collect souvenirs from the film set.

Over the years, Dibyendu has carved a niche for himself as he has emerged as a bankable actor who brings a certain assurance for the producers and storytellers.

The actor told YouTube channel Digital Commentary: “I always collect souvenirs from film sets. If I’m shooting for a film and my character smokes a pipe, I would request the makers humbly if I could keep that pipe as a souvenir, if my character uses a zippo lighter in a film or a series, I would request the producers to allow me to keep the lighter.”

He then narrated an incident when a female producer treated him badly.

Dibyendu said: “In one project, I kept a watch as a souvenir, it was a not a branded watch, it was bought by the production from Chor Bazaar. It was a very fancy watch but not very expensive. After two months, when I returned to the film for promotions and photoshoot, I couldn’t find the watch. This woman told me, ‘Accha bech diya usko (Oh you sold it)?”. Maine bola, “Is aurat ke saath toh main zindagi mein kabhi baat nahi karunga (I won’t talk to this woman ever).”

The actor earlier told IANS that he feels that it’s always very difficult to play smaller roles compared to the bigger ones. Furnishing the reason behind the same, he said that for smaller parts an actor has to get into the groove within a very limited span of time vis-a-vis an actor working on the bigger role, where they get more time to spend with the character and to understand its nuances.

The actor told IANS: “Smaller roles are very difficult to play compared to the bigger characters. For smaller roles, people have huge expectations from you, and it’s particularly tricky because you enter the unit which has been working on the narrative for so long, and you have to crack the creative energy and then get into the groove for one or two days.”