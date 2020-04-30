Did Kajal Aggarwal prefer Chiru over Udhayanidhi Stalin?

With over 50 films in various languages and a top-billing status in various film industries like Tamil and Telugu, Kajal Aggarwal has often been in the spotlight over a decade. Once again, her name is doing the rounds in various filmi circles for her decision to prefer a Chiranjeevi film over that of Udayanidhi Stalin recently.

Though officially denied by friends and well wishers of her circle, it is being whispered that Kajal Aggarwal selected her role in 'Acharya' as her next project, a film which is being directed by Koratala Siva with the megastar in the lead. A few sections of the media even say that it is the second time she has rejected the offer to be paired with Udayanidhi.

With prestigious projects like 'Indian 2' and the much-delayed Tamil version of the 2014 Hindi hit 'Queen' awaiting release this year, it is interesting to see how Kajal has prioritized her career moves. The role in the Telugu film was the one which Trisha had dropped owing to lack of dates. Quite notably, Kajal is the only actress who has acted with both the father and son of the Konidela family and also paired with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, a young star who is a good 10 years junior to her by age.