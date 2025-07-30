Live
Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Comments Boost Kingdom Advance Booking? Vijay Deverakonda Film Hype Grows
Highlights
At a recent event, Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised 40 minutes of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Kingdom. His positive review is believed to boost advance ticket bookings. Kingdom releases on July 31.
A special event was held before the release of Kingdom. Actor Vijay Deverakonda, director Gowtam Tinnanuri, and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga were there. Sandeep and Vijay worked together in Arjun Reddy, a big hit.
At the event, Sandeep said he watched 40 minutes of Kingdom without background music. He said it looked great. He praised Vijay’s acting and the director’s work. He said it would look even better with music.
His comments made fans more excited. Sandeep has many fans, especially in Telugu states. His support is helping with advance bookings. Even though he is not in the movie, his words are giving it a strong boost.
Vijay will be seen in a new role. Kingdom will be released on July 31.
