Digital Release Of Movies: OTT Platforms Are Here To Stay!

OTT seems to be the new alternative to theatres for filmmakers to release their movies and reach out to a wider audience without breaking a sweat, thanks to the health scare caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Filmmakers seem to be quite happy with the deal they are getting from the video streaming platforms—Netflix, Amazon, Zee5, Disney Hot Star and the like.

Initially fans were disappointed having to keep themselves contended with watching movies on the small screen. However, it appears they have now got used to the practice. There are a few perks for the audience who have adapted to the OTT platform.

The biggest advantage is that they don't have to pay again and again for every movie.

One membership is all that is needed for the entire family to watch several movies that too in the confines of their homes.

No worry about not getting a ticket to watch the first day first show

You have the option to pause and play

Save a lot of money on transport to theatres and also the exorbitant prices for parking your vehicle

A mere 50 Rs on a popcorn packet would ensure the entire family gets to enjoy the movie with homemade fresh hot popping corn. Compare that with Rs 200 plus for a tub of popcorn if one were to watch a movie with their family not to mention the exorbitant rates of tickets. This, apart from buying tickets in black

Filmmakers don't have to worry about piracy anymore as they get their ROI from the online streaming platforms much before release

Besides, how many people watch their movie is not their concern at all as opposed to them checking ticket collections on a daily basis after their movie's theatrical release

All said and done, OTTs sure are a boon for filmmakers who are counting their blessings and thanking their stars that they got at least some outlet to get their work be seen without worrying about suffering much losses

At this rate, it won't be wrong to assume that the longevity of OTT platforms is quite long and filmmakers and actors don't have to worry much about being labelled a flop movie as most movies these days get a fair amount of eyeballs on these video streaming websites.