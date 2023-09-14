Director Bobby Kollilaunches ‘Dil Se’ trailer

‘Dil Se’ is directed by Bharat Naren and produced by Sridhar Marisa under the banner of Sri Akkaian Arts, starring Raja Vikram in the lead role. The trailer launch event of this film, was held in a grand manner. Star director Bobby Kolli launched the trailer of “Dil Se.”

The trailer shows that director Bharat Naren has presented 'Dil Se' with a youthful and unique love story. The concept is very different. Who is the masked girl? Everyone who saw the trailer got curiosity. The trailer is youthful and fun. Raja Vikram gave a very good performance. All the actors impressed with their performances. Background music and camera work are pleasant. The trailer has raised curiosity about the series.

Speaking at the event, Director Bobby Kolli said, “The trailer is very good. The entire team worked very hard. Looking at the trailer, there is a positive vibe in everyone. I wish ‘Dil Se’ will definitely be a big success and bring good name to everyone.”

Director Bharat Narenthanked his team members for the utmost support given.