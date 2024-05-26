  • Menu
Divyanka Tripathi offers a peek into her makeup session: ‘Masking the exterior’

Divyanka Tripathi offers a peek into her makeup session: ‘Masking the exterior’
Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on Saturday shared a picture from her vanity van, giving a peek into her makeup session.

Divyanka, who is known for her work in ‘Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story’, ‘Intezaar’, took to Instagram and shared a photo.

In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a white robe, looking into the makeup mirror, with a brush in hand.

Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and her face is partially completed with makeup.

The post is captioned: “Masking the exterior, while peering into the layers within.”

A fan commented: “Such an insightful caption.”

Another user said: “Elegance personified.”

Meanwhile, Divyanka, who recently recovered from a forearm fracture, was last seen in ‘Adrishyam’ as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, starring Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

