  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana 10th Class Advanced Supplementary Exam Hall Tickets Released

Telangana 10th Class Advanced Supplementary Exam Hall Tickets Released
x
Highlights

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has released the hall tickets for the 10th class advanced supplementary examinations.

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has released the hall tickets for the 10th class advanced supplementary examinations. Students who have applied for the exam can now access their hall tickets from the SSC Board website or through their respective schools.

The supplementary exams are scheduled to take place from June 3 to June 13 in the state. The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on the respective dates.

Here is the time table for the Telangana 10th Class Advanced Supplementary Exams:

- Composite Course-1 and Composite Course-2 Exams in Telugu and First Language on June 3

- Second Language exam on June 5

- English exam on June 6

- Maths exam on June 7

- Physics exam on June 8

- Biology exam on June 10

- Social Science exam on June 11

- OSSC Main Language (Sanskrit, Arabic) Paper-1 on June 12

- OSSC Main Language (Sanskrit, Arabic) Paper-2 Exam on June 13

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X