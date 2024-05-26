New Shanti Banaras collection inspired by modern patterns, traditional weaves

Live
The summer collection of sibling duo Khushi and Amrit Shah’s label, Shanti Banaras, has been launched and is christened “The Line”, which is inspired by the infusion of modern patterns with traditional weaving forms.
Through the visuals, the line reimagines linear forms in a state of controlled chaos on a blank architectural canvas. Tied together with acrobatic sculptures and geometric textile formations, it’s a study in the art of transformation. “The geometrical collection is inspired by the infusion of modern patterns with traditional weaving forms,” Khushi told.
The collection by the label, which has been sported by celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza, and Rashmika Mandanna, has a diverse colour palette featuring tones such as silver, grey, green, pink, sea blue, and more, showcasing a wide array of colours. Khushi added: “This collection highlights the intricate work of textile artists in Banaras and their effortless ability to blend tradition with modernity in everyday life.”