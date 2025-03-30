Director Dr Anil Vishwanath reveals his deep personal connection with ‘28°C’

Director Dr. Anil Vishwanath, who garnered acclaim with his previous hit Polimera, is set to mark his debut theatrical release with 28°C on April 4th. The film, produced by Sai Abhishek under Veeranjaneya Productions, features Naveen Chandra as the hero and Shalini Vadnikatti as the heroine in an emotional love story interwoven with thrilling and supernatural elements.

In a candid interview, Dr. Vishwanath revealed his deep personal connection with the project. “I fell in love with the script when we began work on it in 2017,” he stated, noting that the budget increased as the team refused to compromise on quality. Although the film was initially slated for a May 2020 release, the March lockdown forced a postponement. Despite lucrative offers from OTT platforms, the director opted for a theatrical debut to honor the investment made in the film.

The narrative centers on two medical students, with the unique concept of 28°C—a theory suggesting that individuals with brain damage are unable to tolerate extreme temperatures—playing a pivotal role. Vishwanath also recalled the production challenges faced during a 25-day shoot in Georgia, including multiple setbacks and missing equipment, experiences he muses might fill a future book.

Adding to the film's anticipation, industry stalwart Vamsi Nandipati has stepped forward to secure extensive theater releases. With critical recognition already building at the borders, Vishwanath remains confident that 28°C will resonate with audiences and pave the way for his upcoming ventures, including Polimera 3 and an investigative crime thriller with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.










