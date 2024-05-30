Director Krishna Chaitanya highlights ‘Gangs of Godavari’ focus on real-life conflicts

Vishwak Sen's much-anticipated film, "Gangs of Godavari," directed by Krishna Chaitanya, is all set to hit theaters on May 31. The intense gangster drama features an ensemble cast including Anjali and Neha Sshetty, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Produced jointly by S. Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film promises an engaging cinematic experience.

In a recent interaction, director Krishna Chaitanya provided a glimpse into the making of the film. He revealed that the project initially involved actor Sharwanand, but was put on hold due to scheduling conflicts. However, after Vishwak Sen expressed interest in the script, the project gained momentum once again.









Chaitanya emphasized his desire to portray the region of Godavari authentically, moving beyond the clichés often associated with its depiction in cinema. He highlighted the film's focus on real-life conflicts and emotions prevalent in the area, aiming to present a nuanced narrative that resonates with audiences.



Despite initial concerns about Vishwak Sen's Telangana accent in an Andhra backdrop, Chaitanya praised the actor's dedication to mastering the dialect. He commended Sen's performance, particularly in capturing the emotional depth of the story.

Chaitanya expressed confidence in the film's impact, especially its poignant climax, and hinted at the possibility of a sequel if the movie receives a positive reception. He also lauded the contributions of the entire cast and crew, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the project.

With its blend of action, emotion, and authentic storytelling, "Gangs of Godavari" is poised to captivate audiences upon its release, offering a fresh perspective on the gangster genre.









Balayya wishes ‘GoG’ team



Balakrishna along with the cast and crew of ‘Gangs Of Godavari’ at the film’spre-release event held in Hyderabad. The film is set to hit screens on May 31st.