Live
- Telangana State Formation Day: A Look at Date, History and Significance
- Welfare of the poor top priority, says PM Modi in Hoshiarpur
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
Just In
Director Krishna Chaitanya highlights ‘Gangs of Godavari’ focus on real-life conflicts
Vishwak Sen's much-anticipated film, "Gangs of Godavari," directed by Krishna Chaitanya, is all set to hit theaters on May 31. The intense gangster...
Vishwak Sen's much-anticipated film, "Gangs of Godavari," directed by Krishna Chaitanya, is all set to hit theaters on May 31. The intense gangster drama features an ensemble cast including Anjali and Neha Sshetty, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Produced jointly by S. Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film promises an engaging cinematic experience.
In a recent interaction, director Krishna Chaitanya provided a glimpse into the making of the film. He revealed that the project initially involved actor Sharwanand, but was put on hold due to scheduling conflicts. However, after Vishwak Sen expressed interest in the script, the project gained momentum once again.
Chaitanya emphasized his desire to portray the region of Godavari authentically, moving beyond the clichés often associated with its depiction in cinema. He highlighted the film's focus on real-life conflicts and emotions prevalent in the area, aiming to present a nuanced narrative that resonates with audiences.
Despite initial concerns about Vishwak Sen's Telangana accent in an Andhra backdrop, Chaitanya praised the actor's dedication to mastering the dialect. He commended Sen's performance, particularly in capturing the emotional depth of the story.
Chaitanya expressed confidence in the film's impact, especially its poignant climax, and hinted at the possibility of a sequel if the movie receives a positive reception. He also lauded the contributions of the entire cast and crew, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the project.
With its blend of action, emotion, and authentic storytelling, "Gangs of Godavari" is poised to captivate audiences upon its release, offering a fresh perspective on the gangster genre.
Balayya wishes ‘GoG’ team
Balakrishna along with the cast and crew of ‘Gangs Of Godavari’ at the film’spre-release event held in Hyderabad. The film is set to hit screens on May 31st.